Israelis Fear West Bank Annexation Will Spark Palestinian Uprising

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 01:41 AM

Israelis fear West Bank annexation will spark Palestinian uprising

Most Israelis think their government's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank will spark a Palestinian uprising, but around half favour going ahead anyway, a poll showed Wednesday

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):Most Israelis think their government's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank will spark a Palestinian uprising, but around half favour going ahead anyway, a poll showed Wednesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to take steps towards annexation as soon as July 1, despite widespread international condemnation.

The move forms part of a broader peace plan published by the United States, although Washington has not publicly backed Netanyahu's timetable.

Fifty percent of Israelis support annexation, half of whom only with US support, according to a new poll published by the Israel Democracy Institute.

Nearly 31 percent oppose annexation, while the remainder were undecided.

Despite the majority voicing support for Netanyahu's proposal, implementing his plan would very likely lead to an uprising, according to 58 percent of Israelis surveyed.

The most recent Palestinian uprising, known as the Second Intifada, erupted in the early 2000s and included waves of suicide bombings and deadly Israeli responses.

On Monday, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz ordered the army to speed up "military preparedness ahead of political steps on the agenda in the Palestinian arena".

The latest poll, which surveyed 771 adults in late May, followed warnings by neighbour Jordan and other countries against annexation.

The United Nations on Sunday said the move would breach international law and "most likely trigger conflict and instability" in the Palestinian territories.

