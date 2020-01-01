UrduPoint.com
Israeli's GDP Sees 3.3-pct Increase In 2019

Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:55 PM

Israel's gross domestic product (GDP), at constant prices, rose 3.3 percent in 2019, compared to 2018, according to an annual report released Tuesday by the state's Central Bureau of Statistics

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Israel's gross domestic product (GDP), at constant prices, rose 3.3 percent in 2019, compared to 2018, according to an annual report released Tuesday by the state's Central Bureau of Statistics.

This increase comes after GDP annual increases of 3.4 percent in 2018 and 3.6 percent in 2017. Israel's private consumption expenditure increased by 3.9 percent in 2019, after rising 3.7 percent in 2018, while public consumption expenditure rose by 4.1 percent (compared with a 4-percent increase in the previous year).

Israel's population grew by nearly 1.9 percent in 2019, so private consumption expenditure per capita increased by 2 percent this year, following a 1.

7 percent increase in 2018.

The expenditure details show a 2.7 percent decline per capita in household equipment purchases (such as refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines), and 11.3 percent increase in private car purchases.

Investments in fixed assets increased by only 0.3 percent in 2019, following a 4.8 percent increase in 2018.

The report also shows that Israel's goods and services exports rose by 3.3 percent in 2019, following a 5.6 percent increase in 2018 and a 4.1 percent rise in 2017.

Israel's imports of goods and services rose 3.4 percent this year, following 6.4 percent increase in 2018 and 4.9 percent increase in 2017.

More Stories From World

