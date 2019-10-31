UrduPoint.com
Israelis Rearrest Female Palestinian Lawmaker - Popular Front Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:58 PM

Israeli soldiers rearrested prominent female lawmaker Khalida Jarrar of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), the organization's senior official told Sputnik on Thursday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Israeli soldiers rearrested prominent female lawmaker Khalida Jarrar of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), the organization's senior official told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Israeli servicemen arrested dozens of PFLP activists in the nightly and pre-dawn raids in the West Bank. Palestinian lawmaker Khalida Jarrar was among them," Maher Mezher, a member of the PFLP Central Committee, said.

The legislator was last arrested in 2017 for being a member of PFLP, which is considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, and the European Union. She was held in an Israeli jail for 20 months without a trial and released in February.

Mezher said the Popular Front, which was formed after Israel occupied the West Bank in 1967, would call for a mass demonstration on Saturday to demand the release of Palestinians jailed by Israel.

