Israelis Returning From Low-Risk Countries Spared Coronavirus Quarantine

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Israelis returning from 19 countries and a Chinese territory that pose a reduced risk of coronavirus infection will not have to self-isolate, the Israeli Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

"The Health Ministry's director general, Prof.

Hezi Levi, has signed a decree exempting people returning from 20 'green' countries from quarantine," a ministerial statement read.

Those already in quarantine after coming back from the designated countries are allowed to leave their homes.

According to Israeli authorities, the low-risk destinations are Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Slovenia, the United Kingdom, and China's Hong Kong.

