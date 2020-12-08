UrduPoint.com
Israelis Will Have To Abide By Nighttime Curfew During Winter Holidays - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:10 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Israel's coronavirus cabinet has approved the introduction of a nighttime curfew starting Wednesday in order to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Haaretz newspaper reports.

The new measure will last through January 2, thus covering Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year's Eve, the newspaper said on Monday. The specifics of the curfew, such as the exact time frame, will be decided on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he did not exclude reintroducing coronavirus restrictions in order to decrease COVID-19 infection rates in the country.

Netanyahu told a Sunday coronavirus cabinet meeting that a third wave of COVID-19 was starting in Israel and that urgent measures were needed, apart from efforts to start vaccination as soon as possible.

According to Israeli media reports, mass vaccination against the coronavirus could start in Israel later this month.

Israel has more than 346,400 confirmed coronavirus cases, with the country's COVID-19 death toll standing at over 2,900. There are currently more than 13,600 active cases in the country.

In November, Israel gradually reopened its schools and people were allowed to go to the beach and visit parks. Some stores and malls reopened, as well as haircut and beauty salons.

