The two largest parties in Israel, the Likud party and Blue and White alliance, on Monday agreed that if the current Knesset dissolved itself as expected on Wednesday, the country would hold new a parliamentary election on March 2

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The two largest parties in Israel , the Likud party and Blue and White alliance , on Monday agreed that if the current Knesset dissolved itself as expected on Wednesday, the country would hold new a parliamentary election on March 2.

Under Israeli law, lawmakers have until December 11 to unite into a coalition.

"It was decided that if the Knesset is dissolved this week, elections will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020," the Blue and White party said in a statement.

The date of the new elections was supported by the ruling Likud party. The leader of the Blue and White alliance's negotiating group, Avi Nissenkorn, noted that if the third consecutive snap vote could not be avoided, every effort would be made to keep the new election campaign as short as possible.

"As we promised the public, if [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu blocks the establishment of a unity government and we are forced to dissolve the Knesset, we will hold the shortest election possible. I am happy that the Likud and the rest of the parties agreed to support that," Nissenkorn said.

The first general election in April saw Netanyahu winning the vote but falling short of an outright majority to form a government. The second election in September had Blue and White's Benny Gantz pull slightly ahead but again fail to secure a parliamentary majority.