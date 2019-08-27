Israel's latest military actions in Lebanon and Syria could lead to a large-scale military conflict in the region, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday

"We are very concerned about information about what happened on the 25th of August with two unmanned aerial vehicles... The situation is worsening at the same time by Israel's arbitrary missile strikes on targets in neighboring Syria," Polyanskiy said. "We have on many occasions indicated the danger of such activities, which are incandescent for the regional atmosphere, and we warned against this and warned that it could have large-scale military consequences."

Polyanskiy urged all parties to demonstrate restraint and respect international law, adding that Russia is ready to cooperate with all those who are interested in helping stabilize the situation in the middle East.

On Sunday, the Israel said it conducted overnight airstrikes against facilities belonging to the Iran's Quds forces and Shiite militants southeast of Syria's capital Damascus.

While Israel claimed the operation was meant to prevent a drone attack and could not rule out fatalities, Iran denied any of its forces were killed. However, a source in the Lebanon-based Shiite Hezbollah movement told Sputnik that two of its members had lost their lives in the airstrikes.

Two Israeli drones reportedly crashed near Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut on the night into Sunday, while one of them exploded in the air injuring three people. Iraq has accused Israel of conducting drone strikes a week ago in coordination with the United States.