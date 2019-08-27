UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Actions In Mideast May Have Large-Scale Military Consequences- Russia Envoy To UN

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 10:04 PM

Israel's Actions in Mideast May Have Large-Scale Military Consequences- Russia Envoy to UN

Israel's latest military actions in Lebanon and Syria could lead to a large-scale military conflict in the region, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Israel's latest military actions in Lebanon and Syria could lead to a large-scale military conflict in the region, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"We are very concerned about information about what happened on the 25th of August with two unmanned aerial vehicles... The situation is worsening at the same time by Israel's arbitrary missile strikes on targets in neighboring Syria," Polyanskiy said. "We have on many occasions indicated the danger of such activities, which are incandescent for the regional atmosphere, and we warned against this and warned that it could have large-scale military consequences."

Polyanskiy urged all parties to demonstrate restraint and respect international law, adding that Russia is ready to cooperate with all those who are interested in helping stabilize the situation in the middle East.

On Sunday, the Israel said it conducted overnight airstrikes against facilities belonging to the Iran's Quds forces and Shiite militants southeast of Syria's capital Damascus.

While Israel claimed the operation was meant to prevent a drone attack and could not rule out fatalities, Iran denied any of its forces were killed. However, a source in the Lebanon-based Shiite Hezbollah movement told Sputnik that two of its members had lost their lives in the airstrikes.

Two Israeli drones reportedly crashed near Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut on the night into Sunday, while one of them exploded in the air injuring three people. Iraq has accused Israel of conducting drone strikes a week ago in coordination with the United States.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Militants United Nations Syria Israel Iran Russia Iraq Damascus Vehicles Beirut Same Lead United States Lebanon Middle East August Sunday All

Recent Stories

IFJ Urges Iran to Lift Jail, Lash Sentences for 3 ..

29 seconds ago

US Readies Defenses Against Ransomware Attacks on ..

31 seconds ago

AJK Prime Minister fears mass genocide of Muslim p ..

33 seconds ago

ANF arrests seven narcotics smugglers

39 seconds ago

Dutch company to invest $2.8 billion in Pakistan

9 minutes ago

Gen Xu Qiliang conveys reaffirmation of China's fu ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.