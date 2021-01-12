The number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel has reached a record high of 74,639 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in late February 2020, Israel's Ministry of Health said Tuesday

JERUSALEM (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel has reached a record high of 74,639 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in late February 2020, Israel's Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

The previous record was reported on Oct. 1, 2020 when the number was 72,400.

This comes despite the ongoing full lockdown imposed in Israel on Dec. 27, 2020 and tightened on Jan.

8.

Jerusalem has 14,560 active cases, while Bnei Brak has 3,880.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Israel reached 504,269, and the death toll stands at 3,704.

So far 1,854,055 people in Israel, about 20 percent of its 9.3 million population, have been vaccinated since the COVID-19 vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

Israel on Tuesday began to vaccinate all teachers and other education staff across the country.