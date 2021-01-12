UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Active COVID-19 Cases Hit Record High Of 74,639

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:12 PM

Israel's active COVID-19 cases hit record high of 74,639

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel has reached a record high of 74,639 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in late February 2020, Israel's Ministry of Health said Tuesday

JERUSALEM (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel has reached a record high of 74,639 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in late February 2020, Israel's Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

The previous record was reported on Oct. 1, 2020 when the number was 72,400.

This comes despite the ongoing full lockdown imposed in Israel on Dec. 27, 2020 and tightened on Jan.

8.

Jerusalem has 14,560 active cases, while Bnei Brak has 3,880.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Israel reached 504,269, and the death toll stands at 3,704.

So far 1,854,055 people in Israel, about 20 percent of its 9.3 million population, have been vaccinated since the COVID-19 vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

Israel on Tuesday began to vaccinate all teachers and other education staff across the country.

Related Topics

Israel Education February 2020 All Million

Recent Stories

Pak Navy submarines’ missiles successfully hit t ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Lymphoma Patient Acquired 18 COVID-19 Muta ..

20 minutes ago

Six more corona patients die in Faisalabad

20 minutes ago

PHA to organize 'Jashan-e-Baharan' festival

22 minutes ago

Caracas to Host Russian-Venezuelan Intergovernment ..

22 minutes ago

PTI govt utilizing all resources for country's pro ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.