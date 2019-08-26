UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Aggression Against Regional Countries To Carry Consequences - Iranian Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 01:22 PM

Israel's Aggression Against Regional Countries to Carry Consequences - Iranian Government

Israel should understand that its aggression against Iraq, Lebanon and Syria will carry consequences, as the countries have the right to defend themselves, the Iranian government's spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said on Monday following Israel's recent airstrike

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Israel should understand that its aggression against Iraq, Lebanon and Syria will carry consequences, as the countries have the right to defend themselves, the Iranian government's spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said on Monday following Israel's recent airstrikes.

"Israel should understand the consequences of its aggressive actions and their cost," Rabiei said at a press conference, broadcast by Iranian television.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has made it clear that Israel will face a response, Rabiei said.

Rabiei stressed that Iran condemned Israel's aggression against regional nations, acknowledging Iraq's, Lebanon's and Syria's right for self-defense.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Iran Iraq Lebanon TV Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Johnson Says Chances for Better Brexit Deal Improv ..

3 minutes ago

Four-day anti polio campaign begins

3 minutes ago

DR Congo unveils new government after seven-month ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Says China Contacted US Trade Negotiators, C ..

4 minutes ago

Iraqi force holds funeral for fighter killed by 'I ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.