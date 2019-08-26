(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Israel should understand that its aggression against Iraq, Lebanon and Syria will carry consequences, as the countries have the right to defend themselves, the Iranian government's spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said on Monday following Israel's recent airstrikes.

"Israel should understand the consequences of its aggressive actions and their cost," Rabiei said at a press conference, broadcast by Iranian television.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has made it clear that Israel will face a response, Rabiei said.

Rabiei stressed that Iran condemned Israel's aggression against regional nations, acknowledging Iraq's, Lebanon's and Syria's right for self-defense.