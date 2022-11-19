UrduPoint.com

Israel's Airstrike Kills 4 Syrian Soldiers - Syrian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2022 | 10:50 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Four Syrian soldiers were killed and one other was injured on Saturday as a result of Israeli airstrikes in the country, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.

"The Israeli air force carried out airstrikes on Syrian army positions in the center of the country and on the coast at 06:30 local time (03:30 GMT) from the Mediterranean Sea near the city of Baniyas," the ministry said on social media citing a military source.

According to the ministry, the strikes were repelled by the Syrian air defense.

"The attack killed four servicemen, injuring one and causing some material damage," the ministry said.

