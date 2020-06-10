UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Annexation Of Palestine's West Bank Puts End To Two-State Solution - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:35 PM

Israel's Annexation of Palestine's West Bank Puts End to Two-State Solution - Moscow

Israel's plans to annex Palestinian territories in the West Bank will put an end to the prospect of a two-state solution and will most likely provoke a new round of violence in Palestine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Israel's plans to annex Palestinian territories in the West Bank will put an end to the prospect of a two-state solution and will most likely provoke a new round of violence in Palestine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.

Israel's plans to begin annexing land in the West Bank follows in the wake of US President Donald Trump's so-called deal of the century, which proposed a two-state solution in the region that would allow for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state. However, the Arab side has rejected the deal outright, as it would recognize Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

"It is possible that the new Israeli coalition government may start acting on these statements very soon, extending Israeli sovereignty to the West Bank.

We believe that such action would have extremely adverse consequences. We agree with the assessments and warnings against this which are reflected in the Arab League's recent decisions regarding this matter. In our opinion, the annexation of some Palestinian territories by Israel would preclude the implementation of the two-state solution and would most likely provoke a new round of violence in Palestine and further aggravate the already high discontent in Arab quarters," Bogdanov said in an interview with the Egyptian Al-Ahram newspaper, posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

Earlier this month, Israel's Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the country's military to step up its plans to annex territory in the West Bank.

It is anticipated that annexation will commence on July 1.

Related Topics

Africa Century Prime Minister Israel Palestine Russia Trump Bank Middle East May July Government Arab

Recent Stories

Filling stations’ owners create fuel shortage in ..

7 minutes ago

AJK President condemns unprovoked Indian firing ac ..

19 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Says COVID-19 Epidemic Declines, Deat ..

12 minutes ago

PM Khan exposing mafia gangs: Mian Zahid Hussain

28 minutes ago

Virus crisis forces Spain's Inditex into the red

12 minutes ago

EU told China it won't launch 'cold war'

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.