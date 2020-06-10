Israel's plans to annex Palestinian territories in the West Bank will put an end to the prospect of a two-state solution and will most likely provoke a new round of violence in Palestine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday

Israel's plans to begin annexing land in the West Bank follows in the wake of US President Donald Trump's so-called deal of the century, which proposed a two-state solution in the region that would allow for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state. However, the Arab side has rejected the deal outright, as it would recognize Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

"It is possible that the new Israeli coalition government may start acting on these statements very soon, extending Israeli sovereignty to the West Bank.

We believe that such action would have extremely adverse consequences. We agree with the assessments and warnings against this which are reflected in the Arab League's recent decisions regarding this matter. In our opinion, the annexation of some Palestinian territories by Israel would preclude the implementation of the two-state solution and would most likely provoke a new round of violence in Palestine and further aggravate the already high discontent in Arab quarters," Bogdanov said in an interview with the Egyptian Al-Ahram newspaper, posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

Earlier this month, Israel's Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the country's military to step up its plans to annex territory in the West Bank.

It is anticipated that annexation will commence on July 1.