MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank poses a threat to any future peace process and significantly weakens the position of any supporters of a peaceful settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Arab League Ambassador to Moscow Jaber Habib Jaber told Sputnik.

"The annexation plan does not only mean the elimination of the two-state solution at present, but rather the destruction of opportunities for its application in the future. This is because the plan seizes a significant portion of the land on which the future Palestinian state is supposed to be based, and this determines the outcome of any talks in advance which renders negotiation process void of any meaning or feasibility," Jaber said.

The ambassador went on to say that this will leave any voices pushing for a peaceful solution in a much weaker position.

"The annexation plan practically undermines the negotiating process between Palestinians and Israelis and weakens the position of believers in the peace approach and its feasibility, whether in Palestine or in the Arab region or the Islamic world," Jaber stressed.

Jaber also warned that the consequences of the annexation may have far-reaching consequences beyond the Palestinian borders and called on the international community to exert pressure and deliver a unified message of disapproval to Israel.

Israel has moved to extend its sovereignty over the illegal settlements in the West Bank as well as surrounding areas and connecting arteries, with a major announcement expected in early July. This is despite near-unanimous disapproval from the international community, with UN, EU and UK leadership all calling on Israel to abandon the plans with threats of partial sanctions. The administration of US President Donald Trump, which has heretofore provided unwavering support to the Israeli government, has so far not expressed its support for the plan outright.