UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Annual Defense Exports Exceed $7.2Bln - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:33 PM

Israel's Annual Defense Exports Exceed $7.2Bln - Defense Ministry

Israel exported $7.2 billion worth of weapons, surveillance systems and military technology in 2019, according to data published Monday by the Defense Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Israel exported $7.2 billion worth of weapons, surveillance systems and military technology in 2019, according to data published Monday by the Defense Ministry.

"The Israeli Defense Ministry's Department for International Defense Cooperation has summed up the results of the 2019 export year.

Export trade income in 2019 totaled $7.203 billion," the press release read.

The department's chief, Yair Kulas, was quoted as saying that the expected surplus in export trade in 2020 was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

The biggest share of Israeli military exports (41 percent) went to the Asia-Pacific region, while exports to North America and Europe accounted for roughly 25 percent each.

Related Topics

Technology Exports Israel Europe 2019 2020 Share Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Borrell Says Cooperation With China Vital If EU 'S ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Morocco Exceeds 10,000 ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Police Established Group of Fraudsters With ..

2 minutes ago

Fitch Confirms Gazprom's Rating at BBB

3 minutes ago

French Ambassador to Represent Country at Parade i ..

46 minutes ago

Second Wave of COVID-19 Less Likely in Netherlands ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.