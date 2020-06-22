Israel exported $7.2 billion worth of weapons, surveillance systems and military technology in 2019, according to data published Monday by the Defense Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Israel exported $7.2 billion worth of weapons, surveillance systems and military technology in 2019, according to data published Monday by the Defense Ministry.

"The Israeli Defense Ministry's Department for International Defense Cooperation has summed up the results of the 2019 export year.

Export trade income in 2019 totaled $7.203 billion," the press release read.

The department's chief, Yair Kulas, was quoted as saying that the expected surplus in export trade in 2020 was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

The biggest share of Israeli military exports (41 percent) went to the Asia-Pacific region, while exports to North America and Europe accounted for roughly 25 percent each.