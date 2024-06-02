Israel's Anti-Hezbollah Strikes Hit Lebanese Villages
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Israeli forces targeting the Hezbollah militant group bombarded villages in southern and eastern Lebanon on Saturday after attacks inside northern Israel, sources on both sides said.
Israel and Hezbollah have staged regular artillery strikes against each other since the October 7 Hamas attacks set off the latest Gaza war.
A Hezbollah-affiliated medical organisation said 16 children aged between four and 14 were wounded in one Israeli air strike on the south Lebanon town of Siddikine.
The Israeli army said in a statement released Saturday that it had staged more than 40 air strikes over the past 72 hours against Hezbollah "military targets" in Lebanon.
The Islamic Health Committee said that the injured children from Siddikine had been taken to different hospitals in the region.
Lebanon's state-run ANI news agency said seven people were injured in an Israeli strike on the town, inland from the coastal city of Tyre.
A source close to Hezbollah also reported that two Israeli air strikes on the militant group's positions injured two people west of the city of Baalbek, in a remote area of eastern Lebanon far from the border.
ANI said "intensified" Israeli drone strikes since Friday night had left dead, injured and damage in several frontier zones. It did not give further details of the casualties.
The Israeli military said its fighter jets had struck "significant Hezbollah assets" in south Lebanon in response to rocket fire aimed at northern Israel.
Hezbollah said it had shot down an Israeli Hermes 900 drone and Israel confirmed it had lost a drone in Lebanese airspace.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From World
-
Gwadar to become internationally acclaimed world-class port city: Ahsan Iqbal41 minutes ago
-
Fed up with inaction, Germany's climate activists contest EU elections42 minutes ago
-
Heatstroke killed 33 Indian polling staff on last voting day: state election chief42 minutes ago
-
Mexico on brink of electing first woman president42 minutes ago
-
Hunting for edible plants with London's urban foragers42 minutes ago
-
Feeling flush: Japan's high-tech toilets go global42 minutes ago
-
China's Chang'e-6 lands on far side of moon to collect samples51 minutes ago
-
Jones blasts USA to debut T20 World Cup win over Canada51 minutes ago
-
Cricket: USA v Canada T20 World Cup scores51 minutes ago
-
Jones blasts USA to debut T20 World Cup win over Canada51 minutes ago
-
Europe 'too far' for Czechs, Slovaks snubbing EU vote51 minutes ago
-
One currency, one charger: How the EU changed life for consumers52 minutes ago