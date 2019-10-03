(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Israeli Arabs have begun a general strike on Thursday to protest violent crime in their communities, which has claimed at least 71 lives this year.

In solidarity with the community, the coalition of Arab leaders and politicians, known as the Joint List, has announced a boycott of the swearing-in ceremony of the new parliament.

The general strike has also affected schools and government facilities across the Arab sector.

Head of the Joint List alliance Ayman Odeh has blamed the authorities for lack of action to combat violence in these communities.

"Blood is flowing through the streets, although everyone knows how to solve the problem of the crime epidemic - arms confiscation, the fight against criminal organizations and educational programs.

Security on the streets can be restored. This is a matter of determination." the politician wrote on Twitter.

The strike was announced at a meeting of Arab-Israeli leaders in the Upper Galilee town of Majd al-Krum, where two brothers were fatally shot on Tuesday during an altercation. Thousands attended the funeral of brothers Ahmed and Khalil Manna. Chants were heard calling for more decisive measures to root out crime and stop the flow of illegal weapons into the Arab sector of the country.