MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed that it launched strikes on targets associated with Iran's Quds Force and the Syrian Armed Forces in Syria, the Israeli army said on Twitter.

Earlier, Syrian news agency SANA reported that Israeli forces had opened rocket fire early on Wednesday from the direction of the Golan Heights.

The Syrian air defense forces shot down several rockets. As a result of the attack, three servicemen were killed and one was wounded.

"What Iran & Syria did: placed improvised explosive devices by the Alpha Line to hit Israeli troops. What we did: just struck Iranian Quds Force & Syrian Armed Forces targets in Syria," the IDF said.

"We stand prepared to operate against Iranian entrenchment in Syria," it said.