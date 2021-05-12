UrduPoint.com
Israel's Attempts To Change Status Of Jerusalem Illegal - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Attempts of Israel to change the status of Jerusalem are illegal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik.

"We also call for strict respect for the status quo of the Holy Places.

In this regard, we consider the attempts of Israel to change the geographical, demographic and historical character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem illegal and invalid, and we call for the immediate and complete cessation of all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories in accordance with numerous decisions of the General Assembly and the UN Security Council," Vershinin told Sputnik in an interview.

