Israel's Attorney General Files Corruption Charges Against Netanyahu - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 09:46 PM

Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit officially filed charges against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a court on three corruption cases, namely bribery, fraud and breach of trust, Media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit officially filed charges against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a court on three corruption cases, namely bribery, fraud and breach of trust, Media reported on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu announced that he had retracted his request for immunity from prosecution, hours before lawmakers were due to debate the matter in parliament.

The charges were filed with the Jerusalem District Court, Israeli publication Haaretz reported, adding that the prime minister would no longer be able to seek protection from persecution following the retraction of his immunity request.

These developments come amid Netanyahu's ongoing visit to Washington, which is dedicated to the so-called deal of the century on Israeli-Palestinian settlement. US President Donald Trump said his long-awaited plan to reconcile the sides would be announced later on Tuesday.

Netanyahu has been the subject of multiple corruption investigations, including over claims he received expensive gifts from various businessmen, advanced a law that would benefit one of Israel's major newspapers, and supported looser regulation of telecommunication company Bezeq in return for positive coverage.

