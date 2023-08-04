Open Menu

Israel's Ben Gurion Airport Fails To Handle Luggage Unloading Causing Delays - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Travelers arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv are currently facing flight delays and long waits for their luggage, Israeli media outlets reported on Friday

The difficulties are likely caused by staff shortage exacerbated by the increased number of flights at the height of the tourist summer season, The Times of Israel newspaper reported.

Hundreds of passengers waited for at least an hour at every conveyor belt at the airport before they were officially informed of the delays, Israeli news website Ynet reported, citing eyewitnesses.

The Israel Airports Authority acknowledged a "temporary delay" in luggage loading and unloading, which resulted in flight delays, The Times of Israel said. However, the authority denied any strikes by airport workers, which was later confirmed by the trade union, the report said.

