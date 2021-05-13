MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Authorities of Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport decided on Thursday to reroute all incoming flights to the Ramon airport in the country's south amid the continued attacks from the Gaza Strip, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

Departures will still run from the Ben Gurion air harbor. The Jerusalem Post added, citing data from flight tracker FlightAware, that some air companies, including United Airlines, Delta Airlines and American Airlines, have canceled flights between the US and Tel Aviv in light of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalation.

Since the beginning of the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, at least 1,600 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel, around 400 of them fell inside the Palestinian enclave, according to the Israeli military. Earlier in the day, the military's spokesman said that the army is preparing for a land operation in Gaza, but no order to start carrying out the offensive has been made so far.