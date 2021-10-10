UrduPoint.com

Israel's Bennet Notes Value Of Friendship With Germany At Meeting With Merkel

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

Israel's Bennet Notes Value of Friendship With Germany at Meeting With Merkel

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet has held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during which he noted the value of friendship between the two countries and Germany's commitment to Israel's security, his office said on Sunday.

The outgoing chancellor is on a three-day visit to Israel.

"We very much appreciate your ongoing friendship and commitment to the people of Israel. The relationship between Germany and Israel has been strong, but in your term, it has never been stronger; it has become more than just an alliance. It has become a true friendship thanks to your leadership," Bennet was quoted as saying.

Bennet added that Merkel's leadership "paved the foundation for an ongoing commitment of Germany to Israel's security.

"

Merkel, in turn, expressed gratitude for the "friendly welcome" and said it was a great honor for her to be able to visit Israel once again at the end of her term in office.

"However, it is fair to say that I continue to consider it a stroke of good fortune given to us by history that after the crimes against humanity of the Shoah, it has been possible to reset and to reestablish relations between Germany and Israel to the extent that we have done. I want to use this opportunity to emphasize that the topic of Israel's security will always be of central importance and a central topic of every German government," Merkel added.

The visit was supposed to take place from August 28-30 but had to be canceled due to the situation in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister Israel German Visit Germany Alliance Angela Merkel August Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin A ..

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin American Information Alliance

19 minutes ago
 21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s ..

1 hour ago
 DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single ..

DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single and Multiple Family Offices

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth ..

Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth AED500 million

2 hours ago
 DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion ..

DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion using IPWP model

2 hours ago
 8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks ..

8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks off in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.