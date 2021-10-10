TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet has held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during which he noted the value of friendship between the two countries and Germany's commitment to Israel's security, his office said on Sunday.

The outgoing chancellor is on a three-day visit to Israel.

"We very much appreciate your ongoing friendship and commitment to the people of Israel. The relationship between Germany and Israel has been strong, but in your term, it has never been stronger; it has become more than just an alliance. It has become a true friendship thanks to your leadership," Bennet was quoted as saying.

Bennet added that Merkel's leadership "paved the foundation for an ongoing commitment of Germany to Israel's security.

"

Merkel, in turn, expressed gratitude for the "friendly welcome" and said it was a great honor for her to be able to visit Israel once again at the end of her term in office.

"However, it is fair to say that I continue to consider it a stroke of good fortune given to us by history that after the crimes against humanity of the Shoah, it has been possible to reset and to reestablish relations between Germany and Israel to the extent that we have done. I want to use this opportunity to emphasize that the topic of Israel's security will always be of central importance and a central topic of every German government," Merkel added.

The visit was supposed to take place from August 28-30 but had to be canceled due to the situation in Afghanistan.