(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett claimed on Friday that Iran was feeding false information to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in order to obtain nuclear weapons capabilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett claimed on Friday that Iran was feeding false information to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in order to obtain nuclear weapons capabilities.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister held a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, expressing gratitude for the organization's work and warning about Tehran's alleged deceptiveness.

"Iran is taking unprecedented steps towards nuclear weapons, while deceiving & misleading the IAEA. The world should not allow Iran to jeopardize the IAEA's critical mission," Bennett tweeted.

According to the Israeli prime minister's office, Bennett told Grossi that despite Israel preferring diplomacy, it reserves the right to defend itself and take action to block the Iranian nuclear program should the international community fail to succeed in preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons in the relevant time frame.

In 2015, the P5+1, Iran and the European Union signed the multiparty nuclear agreement, formally known as the JCPOA, to provide sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for scaling back its nuclear activities. In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and reimposed sanctions on Iran. In April 2021, the parties to the agreement, together with the United States, began negotiations to restore the nuclear deal, working in Vienna.

Grossi said last week that nuclear aspects of the deal with Iran on its atomic research have been "pretty much finalized" but the talks have stumbled over non-nuclear issues.