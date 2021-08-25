Israel is seeking a coalition with "reasonable" Arab countries opposing Iran's regional influence and nuclear ambitions, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told The New York Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Israel is seeking a coalition with "reasonable" Arab countries opposing Iran's regional influence and nuclear ambitions, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told The New York Times.

The interview published on Tuesday comes ahead of Bennett's first visit to the United States as Israel's prime minister. The agenda includes meetings with President Joe Biden, State Secretary Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

"What we need to do, and what we are doing, is forming a regional coalition of reasonable Arab countries, together with us, that will fend off and block this expansion and this desire for domination [by Iran]," Bennett said.

The top official unveiled Israel's new strategic vision on Iran that would include strengthening relations with Arab nations that oppose Tehran's regional influence and nuclear ambitions. The new strategy also envisions taking diplomatic and economic measures against Iran, as well as continuing clandestine attacks on the country.

Bennett said that he would oppose the US-led efforts to reinstate the lapsed nuclear deal with Iran, but would seek common ground on the policy toward Tehran with the American administration.