UrduPoint.com

Israel's Bennett Eyes Coalition With Arab Nations To Curb Iran's Influence

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 03:06 PM

Israel's Bennett Eyes Coalition With Arab Nations to Curb Iran's Influence

Israel is seeking a coalition with "reasonable" Arab countries opposing Iran's regional influence and nuclear ambitions, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told The New York Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Israel is seeking a coalition with "reasonable" Arab countries opposing Iran's regional influence and nuclear ambitions, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told The New York Times.

The interview published on Tuesday comes ahead of Bennett's first visit to the United States as Israel's prime minister. The agenda includes meetings with President Joe Biden, State Secretary Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

"What we need to do, and what we are doing, is forming a regional coalition of reasonable Arab countries, together with us, that will fend off and block this expansion and this desire for domination [by Iran]," Bennett said.

The top official unveiled Israel's new strategic vision on Iran that would include strengthening relations with Arab nations that oppose Tehran's regional influence and nuclear ambitions. The new strategy also envisions taking diplomatic and economic measures against Iran, as well as continuing clandestine attacks on the country.

Bennett said that he would oppose the US-led efforts to reinstate the lapsed nuclear deal with Iran, but would seek common ground on the policy toward Tehran with the American administration.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Iran Nuclear Pentagon Visit Tehran Austin New York United States Top Arab

Recent Stories

Two cops martyred, DSP, SHO injured in firing inci ..

Two cops martyred, DSP, SHO injured in firing incident

31 seconds ago
 Safety of Russians in Afghanistan Remains Moscow's ..

Safety of Russians in Afghanistan Remains Moscow's Priority - Kremlin

33 seconds ago
 Russia Monitors Developments in Afghanistan, Situa ..

Russia Monitors Developments in Afghanistan, Situation Remains Tense - Kremlin

34 seconds ago
 Kremlin Analyzing Afghans' Requests for Help With ..

Kremlin Analyzing Afghans' Requests for Help With Evacuation

36 seconds ago
 Palestinian Dies of Injures After Clashes With Isr ..

Palestinian Dies of Injures After Clashes With Israel in Gaza Strip - Health Aut ..

39 seconds ago
 32 Head Constables elevated to the next rank.

32 Head Constables elevated to the next rank.

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.