Israel's Bennett Starts Premiership By Visiting Friend's Grave - Gov't

Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Freshly appointed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett started his first day in office by visiting a grave of his close personal friend in Jerusalem, the country's government said on Monday.

Bennet was elected as new Prime Minister of Israel on Sunday as the Israeli parliament voted in favor of swearing in the new coalition government created by opponents of outgoing leader Benjamin Netanyahu after years of political turmoil and rounds upon rounds of snap elections.

"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, after the traditional photo [of the new government] at the President's Residence, began his first day in office by visiting the grave of his close friend Lt.

-Col. Emmanuel Moreno at Mt. Herzl in Jerusalem," the government said in a statement.

Naftali and Moreno served together in the Israeli special forces unit of Sayeret Matkal. The prime minister's comrade died in the last days of the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

"At every important junction in my life, I think about my friend and brother Emmanuel. Emmanuel's sense of dedication, of mission and of giving for the people and the land accompany me always," Bennett was quoted as saying.

The new prime minister is scheduled to meet with Netanyahu later on Monday.

