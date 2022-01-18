(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday urged world powers renegotiating a nuclear pact with Iran to force Tehran to abandon its nuclear weapons research.

"There is only one agreement and that agreement... effectively that Iran has to give up its nuclear weapon program," he told Davos Agenda 2022, an online event, in a comment on the Vienna talks.

Iran says its nuclear program is peaceful and denies plans to make a nuclear bomb. It has been building up enriched uranium stocks after the United States quit the 2015 deal three years ago and reimposed economic sanctions on Tehran.

European powers, parties to the six-way agreement, have been working to bring Iran and the US back into compliance. But Bennett said they should take a hard line on Tehran and "stand strong until Iran goes through an agreement."