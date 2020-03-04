(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Meirav Cohen, an Israeli lawmaker from the centrist Blue and White coalition, said on Wednesday that she had received a call from the rival right-wing Likud party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a proposal to defect her party in exchange for a ministerial position.

Preliminary results showed that Netanyahu's right-wing bloc has failed to secure the 61-seat majority in the Israeli parliament, known as Knesset, in Monday's vote, which followed two inconclusive elections last April and September. Likud spokesman, however, said on Tuesday that the party was hoping to form a government in several days by poaching politicians from another political camp.

"Don't waste your time on me.

Nothing will come of it," Cohen said in a video statement published on Twitter.

Later on Wednesday, Yoel Razvozov from the Blue and White coalition, led by Benny Gantz, said he had received a call from Likud with a proposal to defect, too.

"My answer is simple. The chances for Netanyahu's victory over Hamas are much higher than a possibility that someone from Blue and White would defect to Likud," Razvozov wrote on Facebook.

The preliminary results in Monday's elections showed that Likud won 35 seats in the Knesset, followed by the Blue and White coalition with 32. This is the third time in less than a year that neither party has managed to win a clear majority.