MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Israel Defense Forces' Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi on Wednesday accused the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence unit of moving military equipment into Iraq, and warns that continued movement would result in Israeli action.

Kochavi stated at a press conference that Iranian Quds Force was moving military equipment across the border into Iraq on a monthly basis, and that Israel could not be a bystander to this.

"We cannot allow this to pass without authority," he said at a press conference at the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya, as quoted by the Haaretz newspaper.

Kochavi accused Iran of conducting military operations in a country that was already in the throes of a civil war, further destabilizing Iraq's domestic politics.

"Iraq is undergoing a civil war, when the Quds Force is operating there on a daily basis, when the country itself has turned into an ungoverned area," Kochavi is quoted as saying by the newspaper.

He also stressed that the Israel Defense Forces were stepping up operations, both covert and overt, to prevent Israel's enemies from acquiring high-accuracy weapons, the newspaper stated.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have risen since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011. Israel has conducted airstrikes in Syria aimed at organizations with ties to Tehran. On Tuesday, a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader slammed Israel for firing at Syrian targets, and said that Syria and Lebanon would make Israel pay for these actions.