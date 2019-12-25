UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Chief Of General Staff Accuses Iran Of Moving Weapons Into Iraq, Warns Of Action

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 05:53 PM

Israel's Chief of General Staff Accuses Iran of Moving Weapons Into Iraq, Warns of Action

Israel Defense Forces' Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi on Wednesday accused the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence unit of moving military equipment into Iraq, and warns that continued movement would result in Israeli action

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Israel Defense Forces' Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi on Wednesday accused the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence unit of moving military equipment into Iraq, and warns that continued movement would result in Israeli action.

Kochavi stated at a press conference that Iranian Quds Force was moving military equipment across the border into Iraq on a monthly basis, and that Israel could not be a bystander to this.

"We cannot allow this to pass without authority," he said at a press conference at the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya, as quoted by the Haaretz newspaper.

Kochavi accused Iran of conducting military operations in a country that was already in the throes of a civil war, further destabilizing Iraq's domestic politics.

"Iraq is undergoing a civil war, when the Quds Force is operating there on a daily basis, when the country itself has turned into an ungoverned area," Kochavi is quoted as saying by the newspaper.

He also stressed that the Israel Defense Forces were stepping up operations, both covert and overt, to prevent Israel's enemies from acquiring high-accuracy weapons, the newspaper stated.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have risen since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011. Israel has conducted airstrikes in Syria aimed at organizations with ties to Tehran. On Tuesday, a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader slammed Israel for firing at Syrian targets, and said that Syria and Lebanon would make Israel pay for these actions.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Israel Iran Iraq Tehran Lebanon Border From

Recent Stories

Nazarbayev Calls Putin 'Effective Negotiator' Who ..

53 seconds ago

Russia Floats Out New Project 885M Yasen-M Nuclear ..

56 seconds ago

Selected Govt. putting extra burden on people, say ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) to ..

5 minutes ago

Ecuadorian Authorities Have Galapagos Islands Oil ..

11 minutes ago

“Attempt to arrest Bilawal may turn into serious ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.