TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) More than 20 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Israel since Monday morning, the overall case tally reached 16,643 by Monday evening, while the COVID-19 death toll increased by four to 276, the Health Ministry reported.

A total of 11 new cases and no deaths were registered the day before.

Currently, 3,114 people are sick with coronavirus in Israel, 52 of them are in serious condition, 42 patients need lung ventilation. The number of recoveries as of Monday evening was 13,253.

Israel has begun gradually lifting the lockdown. Public events with up to 50 people are allowed in the country. On Sunday, school studies resumed. From May 20, it is allowed to visit beaches.