UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Coronavirus Case Tally Rises By 20 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:10 AM

Israel's Coronavirus Case Tally Rises by 20 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) More than 20 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Israel since Monday morning, the overall case tally reached 16,643 by Monday evening, while the COVID-19 death toll increased by four to 276, the Health Ministry reported.

A total of 11 new cases and no deaths were registered the day before.

Currently, 3,114 people are sick with coronavirus in Israel, 52 of them are in serious condition, 42 patients need lung ventilation. The number of recoveries as of Monday evening was 13,253.

Israel has begun gradually lifting the lockdown. Public events with up to 50 people are allowed in the country. On Sunday, school studies resumed. From May 20, it is allowed to visit beaches.

Related Topics

Israel Visit May Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes return of foreign nationals holding v ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.75m, death toll ..

4 hours ago

Determination, strong will lead to greater achieve ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Industrial City supports global humanitarian ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,593 new COVID-19 cases, 8 m ..

4 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 9,577; 832 new cases i ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.