TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The number of registered cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Israel has risen by 2,094 in the past 24 hours to 77,919 by Wednesday evening, the country's Health Ministry said.

The death toll increased by six to 565, the ministry said.

It said 25,956 people were currently sick, 345 patients were in serious condition, of whom 106 needed lung ventilation.

A total of 51,395 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Israel.