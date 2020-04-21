(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rose by 59 since Monday morning to 13,713, with four more patients dying from it, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll has climbed to 177.

The same number of patients has discharged on Monday after recovering, with the total number of recoveries reaching 4,049.

The number of patients in intensive care is 149, of them 99 are on mechanical ventilation.

Israel began loosening lockdown restrictions over the weekend, reopening stores that sell electronics and household goods. People are allowed to do sports outside in groups of no more than two.