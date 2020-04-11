TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The Israeli Health Ministry said late on Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country had reached 10,408.

A total of 95 people in the Jewish state have died from virus-related complications.

More than a thousand patients have recovered, while 167 have severe symptoms, including 124 who require mechanical ventilation.

The Israel government has banned people from entering and leaving cities in the next few days. Transport links have been cut.

Top Israeli officials, including the prime minister, were asked to self-isolate this week after the 70-year-old health minister tested positive for the virus, with local media saying he had violated his own lockdown rules to attend group prayers.