(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Israel has risen by 3,342 in the past 24 hours to 121,464, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The death toll has increased by 13 to 969, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, 23,261 people are currently sick in Israel, 423 patients are in serious condition, of whom 125 need lung ventilation. A total of 97,234 people have recovered.

On August 30, the Israeli government voted to extend the state of emergency regime in connection with the coronavirus, which was to expire on September 6, for another two months - until November 6.