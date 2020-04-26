UrduPoint.com
Israel's COVID-19 Cases Nearing 15,300, Deaths At 199 - Health Ministry

Sun 26th April 2020

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Israel has confirmed 150 more coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total to 15,298, the Health Ministry said, adding that the death toll had risen by one to 199.

On Saturday morning, the country reported that 90 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities had been confirmed overnight. It means that the total increase in cases from the previous evening totals 240. That is a decrease from the 255 new cases recorded over the same period a day before.

As of 8 p.m. (17:00 GMT), 127 patients are in serious condition.

Of them, 99 are in need of lung ventilation treatment.

Another 276 people have recovered, taking the total to 6,435.

Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported that Health Minister Yaakov Litzman wants to resign and seeks the post of minister of construction and housing. Litzman, who recently recovered from the virus, has been criticized for handling the epidemic in the country. The minister is the leader of the United Torah Judaism party, a longtime partner of the Benjamin Netanyahu coalition cabinets.

