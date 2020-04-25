UrduPoint.com
Israel's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 15,000, Recoveries Top 6,000 - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Israel has confirmed 176 more coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total to 15,058, the Health Ministry said on Friday, adding that the death toll had risen by one to 194.

On Friday morning, the country reported that 79 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality had been confirmed overnight. It means that the total increase in cases from the previous evening totals 255.

That is a decrease from the 305 new cases recorded over the same period a day before.

As of 8 p.m. (17:00 GMT), 137 patients are in serious condition. Of them, 102 are in need of lung ventilation treatment.

Over the past day, 318 more people have recovered, taking the total to 6,003.

Israel is gradually relaxing the lockdown. Starting Sunday, the country will reopen hairdressers, beauty salons and shops, with the exception of malls.

