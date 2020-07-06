(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has reached 30,162, after the state's Ministry of Health reported 204 new cases on Monday.

According to the ministry, the number of death cases increased from 331 to 332, while the number of recoveries rose to 17,974 with 24 new recoveries.

The number of active cases has reached 11,856, the highest figure since the pandemic outbreak in the country in late February.

The number of patients in serious condition increased from 86 to 90, out of 354 patients currently hospitalized, compared to only 103 hospitalized patients on June 6.

Following the recent significant increase in morbidity, the Israeli military decided to reduce soldiers' leave, as soldiers in combat units could leave bases only once in every 21 days.

The military also plans to cancel large-scale training of reserve units and close all gyms at bases.

China and Israel have cooperated on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 19 and April 1, two video conferences were held between Chinese and Israeli doctors to share experience in containing the virus' spread and treatment of coronavirus patients.