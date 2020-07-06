UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 30,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 03:45 PM

Israel's COVID-19 cases surpass 30,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has reached 30,162, after the state's Ministry of Health reported 204 new cases on Monday

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has reached 30,162, after the state's Ministry of Health reported 204 new cases on Monday.

According to the ministry, the number of death cases increased from 331 to 332, while the number of recoveries rose to 17,974 with 24 new recoveries.

The number of active cases has reached 11,856, the highest figure since the pandemic outbreak in the country in late February.

The number of patients in serious condition increased from 86 to 90, out of 354 patients currently hospitalized, compared to only 103 hospitalized patients on June 6.

Following the recent significant increase in morbidity, the Israeli military decided to reduce soldiers' leave, as soldiers in combat units could leave bases only once in every 21 days.

The military also plans to cancel large-scale training of reserve units and close all gyms at bases.

China and Israel have cooperated on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 19 and April 1, two video conferences were held between Chinese and Israeli doctors to share experience in containing the virus' spread and treatment of coronavirus patients.

Related Topics

Israel China February March April June All From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

100-year old Al-Sarh tree discovered in Abu Dhabi

20 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Malawi President on Indep ..

20 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Comoros President on Inde ..

20 minutes ago

Dr. Zafar Mirza tests positive for Coronavirus

34 minutes ago

UAE strengthens capacity among medical professiona ..

50 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to start operation on July 14 ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.