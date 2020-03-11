The obligatory two-week quarantine for everyone arriving in Israel a precaution introduced amid fears of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreading has put the country's medical tourism industry in jeopardy, Mark Katsenelson, chairman of the Medical Tourism Association of Israel told Sputnik on Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The obligatory two-week quarantine for everyone arriving in Israel a precaution introduced amid fears of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreading has put the country's medical tourism industry in jeopardy, Mark Katsenelson, chairman of the Medical Tourism Association of Israel told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Israel introduced the 14-day quarantine on Monday for everyone entering the country. Interior Minister Aryeh Deri has confirmed that there will be no exceptions for the medical tourism industry.

"We, as you know, have a complicated situation; you might even call it hopeless.

I intend to bring this up with the president of the [Israeli] chamber of commerce, and ask him for an opportunity to meet with our minister of tourism, representatives of the health ministry, in order to somehow try to aid those who arrive here for emergency medical help. Because we are obligated to help those who turn to us," Katsenelson said.

Israeli medial tourism brought in $300 million in 2019, but the new regulation could reduce it to zero, according to the chairman.