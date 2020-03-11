UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's COVID-19 Quarantine Harms Medical Tourism Industry - Association

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:14 PM

Israel's COVID-19 Quarantine Harms Medical Tourism Industry - Association

The obligatory two-week quarantine for everyone arriving in Israel a precaution introduced amid fears of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreading has put the country's medical tourism industry in jeopardy, Mark Katsenelson, chairman of the Medical Tourism Association of Israel told Sputnik on Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The obligatory two-week quarantine for everyone arriving in Israel a precaution introduced amid fears of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreading has put the country's medical tourism industry in jeopardy, Mark Katsenelson, chairman of the Medical Tourism Association of Israel told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Israel introduced the 14-day quarantine on Monday for everyone entering the country. Interior Minister Aryeh Deri has confirmed that there will be no exceptions for the medical tourism industry.

"We, as you know, have a complicated situation; you might even call it hopeless.

I intend to bring this up with the president of the [Israeli] chamber of commerce, and ask him for an opportunity to meet with our minister of tourism, representatives of the health ministry, in order to somehow try to aid those who arrive here for emergency medical help. Because we are obligated to help those who turn to us," Katsenelson said.

Israeli medial tourism brought in $300 million in 2019, but the new regulation could reduce it to zero, according to the chairman.

Related Topics

Israel Interior Minister Chamber Turkish Lira 2019 Commerce Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways announces move to Beijing’s Daxin ..

7 seconds ago

Karachi #Tayyarhain for crucial HBL PSL 2020 fixtu ..

33 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Government launches &#039;Digital Month& ..

2 hours ago

PM orders probe into corruption incident at Lahore ..

2 hours ago

Emirates SkyCargo helps upliftPakistan’strade an ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy to facilitate return of Emirati citize ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.