(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Another 127 coronavirus patients have recovered in Israel since Tuesday morning, taking the total number of recoveries to over 12,000, which is nearly three times more than the number of active cases, the Health Ministry's data shows.

As many as 12,083 patients have recovered since the onset of the epidemic. The tally of active cases totals 4,186, with three new cases recorded since Tuesday morning.

The number of cumulative cases stands at 16,529.

The death toll has risen by two to 260.

As of now, 66 patients are in serious condition. Fifty-five are in need of lung ventilation treatment.