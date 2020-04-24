Israel has registered 79 new COVID-19 cases overnight, which brings the total number of people infected with the virus in the country to 14,882, the Health Ministry said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Israel has registered 79 new COVID-19 cases overnight, which brings the total number of people infected with the virus in the country to 14,882, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Israel also confirmed one more coronavirus-related fatality, and the total COVID-19 death toll increased to 193.

As of Friday morning, 139 patients are in critical condition, with 107 of them in need of lung ventilation treatment.

At the same time, the number of recoveries increased by 74 to 5,685 since Thursday evening.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 190,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.