TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 16,101, with 97 having been registered on Friday, and the death toll has increased by two to 225, the country's Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry's evening update, the number of infected people has dropped to 6,720, of whom 103 patients are in critical condition, with 83 being on ventilators.

The ministry also confirmed that the total number of recoveries amounts to 9,156, with 398 patients having recovered within the past day.