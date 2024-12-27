Israel's Deadly Airstrikes In Yemen, Including Sana’a Airport, 'alarming': UN Chief
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has denounced the “escalation” in hostilities between Yemen’s Houthi militants and Israel, calling Israeli strikes on targets including at the airport in Sana’a “especially alarming” after it came under attack while the head of the World Health Organization was about to board a plane.
Israel struck multiple targets linked to the Houthi movement in Yemen on Thursday, including the international airport in the capital, Sana’a. Houthi media said at least six people were killed.
The strikes also targeted Red Sea ports, and power stations, injuring a member of the UN Humanitarian Air Crew at the airport.
A high-level UN delegation, led by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was at the airport when the strikes occurred, following discussions on Yemen’s humanitarian crisis and the release of detained UN personnel.
“Today’s airstrikes follow around a year of escalatory actions by the Houthis in the Red Sea and the region that threaten civilians, regional stability and freedom of maritime navigation,” Stephanie Tremblay, a UN spokesperson, said in a statement.
She added that the UN chief remains deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation and has urged all parties to cease military actions and exercise restraint.
“He also warns that airstrikes on Red Sea ports and Sana’a airport pose grave risks to humanitarian operations at a time when millions of people are in need of life-saving assistance,” Ms. Tremblay said.
Guterres also emphasised that international law, including humanitarian law as applicable, must be respected at all times, and appealed to all to respect and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.
“Humanitarian relief personnel must not be targeted and must be respected and protected at all times,” the statement read.
Further escalation in the region also continues to undermine the mediation efforts led by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen Hans Grundberg to reach a negotiated political solution to the conflict in Yemen, it added.
“As we were about to board our flight from Sana’a…the airport came under aerial bombardment,” he wrote.
The strikes damaged the air traffic control tower and the departure lounge, just meters from where Tedros and his team stood.
“We will need to wait for the damage to the airport to be repaired before we can leave. My UN and WHO colleagues and I are safe,” he said, adding condolences to families who lost loved ones in the attack.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia
Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria
Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement
More Stories From World
-
Two killed in wild weather on Sydney-Hobart yacht race55 seconds ago
-
Israel's deadly airstrikes in Yemen, including Sana’a airport, 'alarming': UN chief1 minute ago
-
India lose five after Smith's heroics put Australia in charge of 4th Test1 hour ago
-
Islands, sports and spotted dogs: Five facts about Croatia2 hours ago
-
Morocco migrant boat wreck on Dec 19 left 70 missing: Mali2 hours ago
-
South Korea's acting president faces impeachment vote2 hours ago
-
Croatia to vote after insult-filled presidential race2 hours ago
-
Croatia presidency candidates: president, scientist, two women MPs2 hours ago
-
Membership of UK's anti-immigration Reform party surpasses Conservatives2 hours ago
-
Move over Mercedes: Chinese cars grab Mexican market share2 hours ago
-
Palestinians say Israeli strikes kill 45 in Gaza3 hours ago
-
Japan govt approves record budget for ageing population, defence3 hours ago