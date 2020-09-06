UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Israel has registered 14 new coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, which brings the country's death toll from the disease to 1,007, the Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

According to the ministry, over the past day, the number of those infected with the coronavirus has increased by 2,349 to 128,785.

As many as 26,283 people are currently sick in Israel, 439 patients are in serious condition, of whom 128 need lung ventilation, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, a total of 101,478 people have recovered since the outbreak.

On August 30, the Israeli government voted to extend the state of emergency in connection with the coronavirus, which is to expire on September 6, for another two months - until November 6.

