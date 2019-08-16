UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Israel's decision to impose a travel-ban on two US congresswomen will only intensify anti-Israel sentiments, US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said the government barred US Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from entering Israel. The two US lawmakers have been outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of Palestinians and have backed the Palestinian-led boycott movement.

"This decision will only strengthen the anti-Israel movements and arguments many of us find so troubling, further politicize support for Israel in the United States and ultimately play right into the hands of Israel's enemies," the statement said.

Engel explained that by denying entry to Omar and Tlaib, Israel deprives itself of an opportunity to share views and challenges it faces that would lead to a failure to obtain support among US policymakers.

"If Israel's government hopes to win the support of American lawmakers across the political spectrum, then this visit could have been an opportunity to share views and make a case for why American support for Israel is so important," Engel said.

Also on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said via Twitter that allowing the two congresswomen to visit Israel would show "great weakness" on the part of the Israelis.