MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that he soon would arrive in India for an official visit marking the 30th anniversary of defense cooperation between the two countries.

"I am currently taking off to India for a visit that marks 30 years of diplomatic defense ties between Israel and India," Gantz said on Twitter.

During the visit, the prime minister is expected to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Gantz noted that he was planning to discuss the expansion of cooperation between India and Israel.