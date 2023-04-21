TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has doubled the number of attacks on the territory of Syria in the first quarter of 2023.

"We have doubled the number of attacks in Syria in the first quarter of 2023.

We systematically damage Iranian assets and capabilities in the region; we will not allow Iran to deploy the army in Syri and turn the Golan Heights into Lebanon," Gallant said, as quoted by Israeli news portal Walla.

The Times of Israel reported Wednesday that the IDF carried out artillery strikes on sites belonging to "the Iran-backed group" in southern Syria and dropped pamphlets warning Syrian soldiers to stop cooperating with Hezbollah.

On Tuesday night, the press service of the IDF said that a small military drone crashed on the territory of Syria during "routine activity."