Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz will pay an official visit to Morocco in late November, the press service of the minister said on Monday

"Defense Minister Benny Gantz will pay an official visit to Morocco on November 24-25," the statement issued by the press service reads.

"Defense Minister Benny Gantz will pay an official visit to Morocco on November 24-25," the statement issued by the press service reads.

During the visit, Gantz will meet with his Moroccan counterpart to sign a memorandum of understanding outlining military cooperation between the two countries.

On October 25, Israel's National Security Council announced its decision to cancel more than a decade of travel warnings for Israelis visiting Morocco.

Morocco and Israel embarked on a course to normalize relations at the end of 2020, when the former joined the so-called Abraham Accords. The accords were signed by Israel, the UAE and Bahrain on September 15, 2020 with the mediation of then-US President Donald Trump. According to the agreements, the countries resumed embassy operations, opened direct flights, and lifted the ban on tourist trips and official visits.