Israel Defense Minister and alternate prime minister Benny Gantz has warned a decisive response to the Gaza Strip-controlling Hamas movement if it continues floating explosives-laden balloons across the border, his press service said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Israel Defense Minister and alternate prime minister Benny Gantz has warned a decisive response to the Gaza Strip-controlling Hamas movement if it continues floating explosives-laden balloons across the border, his press service said on Tuesday.

"In the south, Hamas continues to launch explosive balloons towards Israel. We are not ready to put up with this and as a result we have closed the Kerem Shalom checkpoint on the border. They should stop violating the security and peace of Israel.

Otherwise, we will be forced to respond, and respond decisively," Gantz was quoted as saying in a press release by the Israeli Defense Ministry.

Several such balloons landed in the Israeli cities of Ofkim and Beerxeba on Monday. Police demining units defused the explosive devices and no related casualties occurred, but the continuous nature of the threat prompted the Israeli government to close the crossing to the Gaza Strip earlier on Tuesday.