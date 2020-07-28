UrduPoint.com
Israel's Diplomat Says Confident Country To Sign FTA With EAEU Without Delay Despite COVID

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:58 PM

Charge d'affaires ad interim of Israel to Russia Yacov Livne expressed in comments to Sputnik confidence that a free trade agreement between Israel and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) could be signed without undue delay given the progress achieved so far, despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic

The last round of the Israel-EAEU FTA talks took place in Jerusalem in early March. According to the Israeli diplomat, the negotiations are still ongoing.

"Today, it is impossible to hold such face-to-face meetings; therefore, we are working in an online format, which enables us to continue the negotiations. Good progress has been made on the FTA agreement, and I am confident that it will be signed without unnecessary delay," Livne said.

The diplomat noted that the agreement would further boost Israel-Russia economic ties.

"We strongly believe that there is a large potential for economic cooperation between Israel and Russia as well as Israel and other member countries of the EAEU. The FTA agreement will help us uncover this potential for the benefit of all sides," Livne noted.

The EAEU, an international integrative economic alliance, includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has said that the EAEU could successfully negotiate free trade deals with Israel and Egypt this year.

