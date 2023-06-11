MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he intends to involve the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) in the fight against criminal networks in the Arab sector while newly-formed extra police units are being trained.

"Criminal structures are engaged in racketeering, which has become a nationwide problem, not just a problem of the Arab sector. We are determined to fight this criminal phenomenon, first and foremost the serpent's sting that is the criminal structures themselves. To this end, I will convene a special meeting today, with the participation of ministries and the government's legal adviser, in order to involve ISA in a concerted fight against the criminal clans," Netanyahu said at a weekly government meeting.

Israel's prime minister expects this measure to "quickly reverse this trend (rise in crime) and bring law and order back into the lives of Arab citizens of Israel."

The Israeli government has already created ten new police departments and allocated funding for thousands new police posts and the creation of the National Guard, specifically for the purpose of fighting crime in Arab areas, he said.

Netanyahu added that the immediate involvement of ISA in the fight against crime in the Arab sector was necessary to make up for the lack of time to train and integrate the new police units.