UrduPoint.com

Israel's Drone Crashes In Sea Near Lebanon Due To Malfunction - IDF

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Israel's Drone Crashes in Sea Near Lebanon Due to Malfunction - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Israel's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed in the Mediterranean Sea near the country's maritime border with Lebanon due to a malfunction, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said of Friday.

"Overnight, an IDF UAV crashed in the sea near the northern maritime border following a malfunction. IDF soldiers recovered the UAV from sea," the IDF wrote on Twitter, adding that the incident is now under review.

According to the IDF, all drones of this type will now be grounded amid the investigation into the crash.

The incident occurred along Israel's disputed maritime border with Lebanon. Since 2020, Israel and Lebanon have been in talks over the demarcation of this border.

Earlier in the week, US State Department Adviser Amos Hochstein, who serves as a mediator in negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, reportedly arrived in Israel to meet with Israeli officials and discuss the border issue.

