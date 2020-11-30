(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Israel's flag carrier, El Al, said on Monday that it has resumed regular flights to a number of locations, including to the Russian capital of Moscow.

"The El Al company resumes flights to Newark, Brussels and Moscow," the company said in a statement, adding that it would also start to fly to Berlin's new airport.

According to the statement, regular flights to Moscow have been resumed on November 26 and would be conducted on a regular basis. The company noted that it works in accordance with the guidelines issued by Israel's health ministry.

For now only holders of Israeli passports and residence permits are allowed to enter the country, except for special cases.

Regular flights by El Al on the Tel Aviv - Moscow route were suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.